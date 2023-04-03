Sageworth Trust Co Sells 21,220 Shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

Sageworth Trust Co trimmed its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Get Rating) by 5.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 382,153 shares of the company’s stock after selling 21,220 shares during the period. Vanguard Value ETF makes up 4.3% of Sageworth Trust Co’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Sageworth Trust Co’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $53,643,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 94.4% in the 4th quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC now owns 175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Horizons Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Vanguard Value ETF in the second quarter valued at $30,000. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Value ETF by 1,000.0% during the 3rd quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Cardinal Strategic Wealth Guidance acquired a new position in Vanguard Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Element Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 145.5% in the 4th quarter. Element Wealth LLC now owns 270 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Value ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Vanguard Value ETF stock traded up $0.69 during trading on Monday, reaching $138.80. The company had a trading volume of 536,113 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,437,818. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $139.87 and its 200-day moving average is $138.30. Vanguard Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $122.54 and a fifty-two week high of $151.89. The company has a market cap of $98.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.30 and a beta of 0.91.

Vanguard Value ETF Profile

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

