Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM) Shares Bought by Greenleaf Trust

Greenleaf Trust grew its stake in shares of Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) by 0.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 106,555 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 806 shares during the quarter. Greenleaf Trust’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $14,128,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV increased its holdings in shares of Salesforce by 506.1% in the 3rd quarter. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV now owns 200 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 167 shares during the period. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Salesforce by 113.4% in the 3rd quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 207 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the period. Financial Management Professionals Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Salesforce by 365.2% in the 4th quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 214 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares during the period. HBC Financial Services PLLC increased its holdings in shares of Salesforce by 350.0% in the 2nd quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC now owns 225 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the period. Finally, MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Salesforce in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.83% of the company’s stock.

In other Salesforce news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 725 shares of Salesforce stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.19, for a total value of $100,912.75. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 27,753,609 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,863,024,836.71. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, insider Parker Harris sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $188.18, for a total value of $1,411,350.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 96,795 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,214,883.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Marc Benioff sold 725 shares of Salesforce stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.19, for a total transaction of $100,912.75. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 27,753,609 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,863,024,836.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 51,984 shares of company stock worth $9,228,819 in the last quarter. 3.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of CRM traded down $2.81 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $196.97. The company had a trading volume of 2,316,578 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,063,033. The stock has a market cap of $196.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 951.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.21. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $175.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of $156.23. Salesforce, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $126.34 and a fifty-two week high of $221.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 1st. The CRM provider reported $1.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.36 by $0.32. The company had revenue of $8.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.99 billion. Salesforce had a net margin of 0.66% and a return on equity of 4.48%. Salesforce’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.24 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Salesforce, Inc. will post 4.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Salesforce declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback program on Wednesday, March 1st that authorizes the company to buyback $20.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the CRM provider to purchase up to 10.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

CRM has been the topic of several recent research reports. Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Salesforce from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Salesforce from $171.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Salesforce in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Salesforce from $182.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. Finally, Cowen cut shares of Salesforce from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating, twenty-eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $211.24.

Salesforce, Inc engages in the design and development of cloud-based enterprise software for customer relationship management. Its solutions include sales force automation, customer service and support, marketing automation, digital commerce, community management, collaboration, industry-specific solutions, and salesforce platform.

