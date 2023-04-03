Samsara Inc. (NYSE:IOT) Short Interest Up 6.1% in March

Samsara Inc. (NYSE:IOT – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,270,000 shares, a growth of 6.1% from the February 28th total of 5,910,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,490,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.5 days. Approximately 6.1% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Insider Activity at Samsara

In other Samsara news, Director Hemant Taneja sold 3,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.86, for a total transaction of $56,580,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director Marc L. Andreessen sold 360,983 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.92, for a total value of $7,551,764.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Hemant Taneja sold 3,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.86, for a total transaction of $56,580,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 5,281,172 shares of company stock worth $95,060,126. 81.12% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Samsara

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new stake in Samsara during the 1st quarter valued at $558,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Samsara by 141.6% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 20,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $322,000 after buying an additional 11,820 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Samsara by 17.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,227,576 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,704,000 after buying an additional 477,013 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Samsara by 52.8% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,033,132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,591,000 after buying an additional 1,048,694 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Samsara in the 1st quarter valued at about $3,109,000. Institutional investors own 43.05% of the company’s stock.

Samsara Stock Up 1.3 %

Shares of NYSE:IOT traded up $0.26 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $19.98. The company had a trading volume of 2,461,356 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,830,044. Samsara has a 1-year low of $8.42 and a 1-year high of $21.49. The stock has a market cap of $10.37 billion, a PE ratio of -41.08 and a beta of 0.92. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $16.89 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.44.

Samsara (NYSE:IOT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 2nd. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.11. Samsara had a negative return on equity of 21.20% and a negative net margin of 37.92%. The firm had revenue of $186.58 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $172.77 million. On average, research analysts expect that Samsara will post -0.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Samsara from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, March 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Samsara from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Samsara from $15.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 27th. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on Samsara in a research note on Wednesday, March 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $21.00 price target on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Samsara from $14.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.00.

About Samsara

(Get Rating)

Samsara Inc provides solutions that connect physical operations data to its Connected Operations Cloud in the United States and internationally. The company's Connected Operations Cloud includes Data Platform, which ingests, aggregates, and enriches data from its IoT devices and has embedded capabilities for AI, workflows and analytics, alerts, API connections, and data security and privacy; and applications for video-based safety, vehicle telematics, apps and driver workflows, equipment monitoring, and site visibility.

Read More

