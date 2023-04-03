San Lorenzo Gold (CVE:SLG) Trading 9.1% Higher

San Lorenzo Gold Corp. (CVE:SLG – Get Rating)’s stock price traded up 9.1% on Monday . The stock traded as high as C$0.06 and last traded at C$0.06. 168,000 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 255% from the average session volume of 47,389 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.06.
The company has a quick ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 0.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.53. The firm has a market cap of C$4.44 million, a PE ratio of -2.61 and a beta of -0.23. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is C$0.07 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$0.07.
San Lorenzo Gold Corp., an exploration company, acquires and develops mineral properties in Chile. It primarily explores for copper and gold. The company holds 100% interest in Salvadora project covering an area of 8,796 hectares located in the Province of Chañaral, III Region, Chile; and 100% interest Nancagula project covering an area of 1,200 hectares located in the South of Santiago, Chile.
