Sandbox Financial Partners LLC Cuts Position in Texas Pacific Land Co. (NYSE:TPL)

Sandbox Financial Partners LLC lowered its holdings in Texas Pacific Land Co. (NYSE:TPL – Get Rating) by 13.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 285 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 45 shares during the quarter. Sandbox Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in Texas Pacific Land were worth $669,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Texas Pacific Land by 8.2% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 629,117 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $850,635,000 after buying an additional 47,484 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Texas Pacific Land by 18.8% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 345,031 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $613,200,000 after acquiring an additional 54,723 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Texas Pacific Land by 11.6% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 174,349 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $309,858,000 after acquiring an additional 18,096 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its position in shares of Texas Pacific Land by 26.6% in the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 74,326 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $132,095,000 after acquiring an additional 15,594 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lion Long Term Partners LP acquired a new stake in shares of Texas Pacific Land in the fourth quarter worth $118,618,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.95% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Texas Pacific Land in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

NYSE TPL traded up $65.08 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $1,766.10. 21,309 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 47,327. Texas Pacific Land Co. has a 12 month low of $1,250.01 and a 12 month high of $2,739.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.60 billion, a PE ratio of 29.44 and a beta of 1.89. The company has a 50 day moving average of $1,819.24 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2,104.34.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 8th were given a $3.25 dividend. This is an increase from Texas Pacific Land’s previous quarterly dividend of $3.00. This represents a $13.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.74%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 7th. Texas Pacific Land’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.50%.

Texas Pacific Land Profile

Texas Pacific Land Corp. operates as a landowner in the State of Texas. Its surface and royalty ownership allow revenue generation through the entire value chain of oil and gas development, including through fixed fee payments for use of the firm’s land, revenue for sales of materials used in the construction of infrastructure, providing sourced water and treated produced water, revenue from its oil and gas royalty interests, and revenues related to saltwater disposal on land.

