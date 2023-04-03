Sandbox Financial Partners LLC Invests $205,000 in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

Sandbox Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 771 shares of the conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $205,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Danaher by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 54,913 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $14,574,000 after acquiring an additional 563 shares during the last quarter. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Danaher by 13.8% during the fourth quarter. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,979 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $526,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the period. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. boosted its holdings in Danaher by 11.9% in the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 7,054 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,884,000 after purchasing an additional 749 shares during the last quarter. Private Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in Danaher by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Private Wealth Partners LLC now owns 102,005 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $27,074,000 after purchasing an additional 3,401 shares during the period. Finally, Stonegate Investment Group LLC raised its stake in Danaher by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Stonegate Investment Group LLC now owns 179,490 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $47,640,000 after buying an additional 2,216 shares during the last quarter. 77.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on shares of Danaher from $321.00 to $309.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Barclays lifted their target price on Danaher from $277.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of Danaher in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $310.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Danaher in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Cowen lowered their price target on Danaher from $340.00 to $320.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Danaher presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $310.29.

In other news, Director Raymond C. Stevens sold 8,410 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $264.27, for a total transaction of $2,222,510.70. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 8,394 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,218,282.38. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 11.20% of the company’s stock.

DHR stock traded down $2.14 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $249.90. The stock had a trading volume of 362,788 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,563,288. Danaher Co. has a 52-week low of $233.71 and a 52-week high of $303.82. The stock has a market cap of $182.20 billion, a PE ratio of 26.12, a P/E/G ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a current ratio of 1.89. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $253.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $260.02.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The conglomerate reported $2.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.46 by $0.41. Danaher had a return on equity of 17.97% and a net margin of 22.91%. The company had revenue of $8.37 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.90 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.69 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Danaher Co. will post 10.14 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.43%. This is an increase from Danaher’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio is currently 11.19%.

Danaher Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Biotechnology, Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental and Applied Solutions. The Biotechnology segment includes the bioprocessing and discovery and medical businesses and offers a range of tools, consumables, and services.

