Sandbox Financial Partners LLC Lowers Stake in VanEck Oil Services ETF (NYSEARCA:OIH)

Sandbox Financial Partners LLC lowered its holdings in shares of VanEck Oil Services ETF (NYSEARCA:OIH – Get Rating) by 3.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,611 shares of the company’s stock after selling 95 shares during the period. VanEck Oil Services ETF makes up 0.5% of Sandbox Financial Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest holding. Sandbox Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in VanEck Oil Services ETF were worth $794,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in VanEck Oil Services ETF by 535.7% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 89 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp bought a new position in VanEck Oil Services ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $253,000. Vontobel Holding Ltd. purchased a new stake in VanEck Oil Services ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $861,000. Blair William & Co. IL increased its holdings in shares of VanEck Oil Services ETF by 13.0% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 1,033 shares of the company’s stock worth $292,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers increased its holdings in shares of VanEck Oil Services ETF by 581.0% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 13,143 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,713,000 after purchasing an additional 11,213 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:OIH traded up $16.12 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $293.25. 445,516 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 803,605. VanEck Oil Services ETF has a one year low of $195.77 and a one year high of $336.30. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $304.26 and a 200 day moving average of $290.01. The company has a market cap of $2.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.88 and a beta of 2.06.

The VanEck Oil Services ETF (OIH) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MVIS US Listed Oil Services 25 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 25 of the largest US-listed, publicly traded oil services companies. OIH was launched on Feb 7, 2001 and is managed by VanEck.

