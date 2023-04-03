Sandbox Financial Partners LLC Purchases 4,530 Shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF (BATS:JMST)

Sandbox Financial Partners LLC grew its position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF (BATS:JMST – Get Rating) by 10.8% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 46,302 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,530 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF makes up about 1.6% of Sandbox Financial Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Sandbox Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF were worth $2,340,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of JMST. Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF in the fourth quarter worth $24,754,000. Global Strategic Investment Solutions LLC lifted its position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF by 110.3% in the fourth quarter. Global Strategic Investment Solutions LLC now owns 740,197 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,406,000 after buying an additional 388,287 shares during the last quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF by 48.8% in the fourth quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC now owns 620,924 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,414,000 after buying an additional 203,734 shares during the last quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC lifted its position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF by 256.6% in the fourth quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC now owns 264,036 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,343,000 after buying an additional 189,996 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF by 26.8% in the fourth quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 683,124 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,522,000 after buying an additional 144,281 shares during the last quarter.
JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF Stock Up 0.1 %
JMST traded up $0.03 during trading on Monday, reaching $50.79. The company had a trading volume of 287,709 shares. The business’s 50 day moving average is $50.63 and its 200 day moving average is $50.52.
JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF Company Profile
The JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF (JMST) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of US municipal bonds with a weighted average maturity of two years or less. JMST was launched on Oct 16, 2018 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.
