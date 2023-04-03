Sandbox Financial Partners LLC Purchases 4,530 Shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF (BATS:JMST)

Sandbox Financial Partners LLC grew its position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF (BATS:JMST – Get Rating) by 10.8% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 46,302 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,530 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF makes up about 1.6% of Sandbox Financial Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Sandbox Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF were worth $2,340,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of JMST. Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF in the fourth quarter worth $24,754,000. Global Strategic Investment Solutions LLC lifted its position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF by 110.3% in the fourth quarter. Global Strategic Investment Solutions LLC now owns 740,197 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,406,000 after buying an additional 388,287 shares during the last quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF by 48.8% in the fourth quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC now owns 620,924 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,414,000 after buying an additional 203,734 shares during the last quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC lifted its position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF by 256.6% in the fourth quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC now owns 264,036 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,343,000 after buying an additional 189,996 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF by 26.8% in the fourth quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 683,124 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,522,000 after buying an additional 144,281 shares during the last quarter.

Get JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF alerts:

JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

JMST traded up $0.03 during trading on Monday, reaching $50.79. The company had a trading volume of 287,709 shares. The business’s 50 day moving average is $50.63 and its 200 day moving average is $50.52.

JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF Company Profile

The JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF (JMST) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of US municipal bonds with a weighted average maturity of two years or less. JMST was launched on Oct 16, 2018 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JMST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF (BATS:JMST – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.