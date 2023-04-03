Saul Centers, Inc. (NYSE:BFS) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Saul Centers, Inc. (NYSE:BFS – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 126,200 shares, an increase of 6.7% from the February 28th total of 118,300 shares. Currently, 1.0% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 33,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.8 days.

Insider Buying and Selling at Saul Centers

In other news, CEO B Francis Saul II acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $36.35 per share, for a total transaction of $363,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 101,501 shares in the company, valued at $3,689,561.35. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 51.50% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Saul Centers

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Sandy Spring Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Saul Centers by 1,211.3% in the fourth quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 1,744 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 1,611 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Saul Centers by 16.3% in the third quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 2,566 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $96,000 after buying an additional 359 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in shares of Saul Centers by 968.3% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,568 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $134,000 after purchasing an additional 3,234 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Saul Centers in the second quarter valued at $136,000. Finally, Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky purchased a new position in shares of Saul Centers in the third quarter valued at $138,000. 45.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Saul Centers Trading Down 1.4 %

BFS has been the topic of several research reports. StockNews.com began coverage on Saul Centers in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Raymond James lowered Saul Centers from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. Finally, B. Riley decreased their price objective on Saul Centers from $47.00 to $42.00 in a report on Thursday, March 9th.

Saul Centers stock traded down $0.53 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $38.47. The stock had a trading volume of 19,653 shares, compared to its average volume of 34,333. The company has a quick ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.63. The stock has a market cap of $919.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.93 and a beta of 1.16. Saul Centers has a one year low of $35.63 and a one year high of $56.22. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $39.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $40.21.

Saul Centers Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 17th will be given a $0.59 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 14th. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.13%. Saul Centers’s dividend payout ratio is presently 144.79%.

Saul Centers Company Profile

Saul Centers, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the ownership, management, and development of income producing properties. It operates through the following segments: Shopping Centers and Mixed-Use Properties. The Shopping Centers segment consists of community and neighbourhood shopping centers which are anchored by supermarkets, discount department stores, and drug stores.

