Saul Centers (NYSE:BFS) vs. SBA Communications (NASDAQ:SBAC) Head to Head Analysis

Saul Centers (NYSE:BFS – Get Rating) and SBA Communications (NASDAQ:SBAC – Get Rating) are both finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, valuation, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, profitability and institutional ownership.

Dividends

Saul Centers pays an annual dividend of $2.36 per share and has a dividend yield of 6.1%. SBA Communications pays an annual dividend of $3.40 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.3%. Saul Centers pays out 144.8% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. SBA Communications pays out 80.8% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Saul Centers has raised its dividend for 2 consecutive years and SBA Communications has raised its dividend for 4 consecutive years.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

45.4% of Saul Centers shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 93.5% of SBA Communications shares are owned by institutional investors. 51.5% of Saul Centers shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 1.8% of SBA Communications shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Risk & Volatility

Profitability

Saul Centers has a beta of 1.16, suggesting that its stock price is 16% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, SBA Communications has a beta of 0.49, suggesting that its stock price is 51% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Saul Centers and SBA Communications’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Saul Centers 20.42% 14.65% 2.80% SBA Communications 17.52% -8.58% 4.54%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Saul Centers and SBA Communications’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Saul Centers $245.86 million 3.76 $50.19 million $1.63 23.75 SBA Communications $2.63 billion 10.46 $461.43 million $4.21 60.58

SBA Communications has higher revenue and earnings than Saul Centers. Saul Centers is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than SBA Communications, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations for Saul Centers and SBA Communications, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Saul Centers 0 2 0 0 2.00 SBA Communications 0 2 13 1 2.94

Saul Centers currently has a consensus price target of $46.00, indicating a potential upside of 18.83%. SBA Communications has a consensus price target of $330.87, indicating a potential upside of 29.74%. Given SBA Communications’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe SBA Communications is more favorable than Saul Centers.

Summary

SBA Communications beats Saul Centers on 13 of the 18 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Saul Centers

Saul Centers, Inc. is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the ownership, management, and development of income producing properties. It operates through the following segments: Shopping Centers and Mixed-Use Properties. The Shopping Centers segment consists of community and neighbourhood shopping centers which are anchored by supermarkets, discount department stores, and drug stores. The Mixed-Use Properties segment consists of facilities which are located in differing commercial environments with distinctive demographic characteristics and are geographically removed from one another. The company was founded on June 10, 1993 and is headquartered in Bethesda, MD.

About SBA Communications

SBA Communications Corp. is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the provision of wireless communications infrastructures. It operates through the following business segments: Domestic Site Leasing, International Site Leasing, and Site Development. The Domestic Site Leasing segment includes AT&T, Sprint, T-Mobile, and Verizon Wireless. The International Site Leasing segment acquires and develops towers. The Site Development segment is involved in consulting and construction activities. The company was founded by Steven E. Bernstein in 1989 and is headquartered in Boca Raton, FL.

