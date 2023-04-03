Scholarship Coin Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $47.60 (SCHO)

Scholarship Coin (SCHO) traded down 0% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on April 3rd. One Scholarship Coin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0069 or 0.00000025 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Scholarship Coin has traded up 72.5% against the US dollar. Scholarship Coin has a total market capitalization of $112,728.08 and $47.60 worth of Scholarship Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00001300 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 10.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $89.88 or 0.00329820 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 22% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0250 or 0.00000090 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0050 or 0.00000018 BTC.

Scholarship Coin Coin Profile

Scholarship Coin’s launch date was October 5th, 2022. Scholarship Coin’s total supply is 13,831,050 coins and its circulating supply is 16,337,062 coins. Scholarship Coin’s official Twitter account is @coinscholarship and its Facebook page is accessible here. Scholarship Coin’s official website is www.scholarshipcoin.org. The official message board for Scholarship Coin is discord.gg/xt28253ca. The Reddit community for Scholarship Coin is https://reddit.com/r/scholarship_coin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Scholarship Coin (SCHO) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022. Scholarship Coin has a current supply of 13,831,050. The last known price of Scholarship Coin is 0.00690042 USD and is down -1.44 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 6 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.scholarshipcoin.org.”

