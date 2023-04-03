Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD) Stock Holdings Increased by UMA Financial Services Inc.

UMA Financial Services Inc. boosted its position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Get Rating) by 10.0% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 34,157 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,096 shares during the period. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF accounts for approximately 0.7% of UMA Financial Services Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. UMA Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF were worth $2,612,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SCHD. Cowa LLC increased its holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 6,644.7% in the first quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 6,270,318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,059,000 after buying an additional 6,177,351 shares during the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 80.0% in the third quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 3,066,587 shares of the company’s stock valued at $203,713,000 after buying an additional 1,362,547 shares during the last quarter. SVB Wealth LLC boosted its stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 4,631.7% in the second quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 1,126,756 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,710,000 after acquiring an additional 1,102,943 shares during the period. RMB Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $74,683,000. Finally, Securian Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $56,997,000.

Get Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF alerts:

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Stock Up 0.3 %

SCHD stock traded up $0.20 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $73.36. The company had a trading volume of 1,679,945 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,524,326. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $74.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $74.14. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a fifty-two week low of $65.96 and a fifty-two week high of $81.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.60 billion, a PE ratio of 14.38 and a beta of 0.90.

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Company Profile

The Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF (SCHD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Dow Jones U.S. Dividend 100 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 100 dividend-paying US equities. SCHD was launched on Oct 20, 2011 and is managed by Schwab.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.