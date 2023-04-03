Seele-N (SEELE) Price Down 2.2% Over Last 7 Days

Seele-N (SEELE) traded 0.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on April 3rd. In the last seven days, Seele-N has traded 2.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Seele-N token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0035 or 0.00000013 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Seele-N has a market cap of $81.97 million and approximately $1.79 million worth of Seele-N was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

About Seele-N

Seele-N (CRYPTO:SEELE) is a token. It launched on May 20th, 2018. Seele-N’s total supply is 30,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 23,400,000,000 tokens. Seele-N’s official Twitter account is @n_seele. Seele-N’s official message board is medium.com/seeletech. Seele-N’s official website is seelen.pro/#. The Reddit community for Seele-N is https://reddit.com/r/seeleofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Seele-N Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, "Seele-N (SEELE) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Seele-N has a current supply of 30,000,000,000 with 699,592,066.2894784 in circulation."

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Seele-N directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Seele-N should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Seele-N using one of the exchanges listed above.

