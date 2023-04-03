Shin-Etsu Chemical Stock to Split on Wednesday, April 5th (OTCMKTS:SHECY)

Shares of Shin-Etsu Chemical Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SHECY – Get Rating) are set to split on Wednesday, April 5th. The 2.5-1 split was announced on Wednesday, April 5th. The newly issued shares will be distributed to shareholders after the closing bell on Wednesday, April 5th.

Shin-Etsu Chemical Stock Up 1.7 %

Shares of OTCMKTS:SHECY opened at $40.42 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $65.45 billion, a PE ratio of 12.03 and a beta of 1.20. The company’s fifty day moving average is $36.85 and its 200 day moving average is $31.84. Shin-Etsu Chemical has a 52 week low of $24.34 and a 52 week high of $44.17.

Shin-Etsu Chemical (OTCMKTS:SHECY – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The basic materials company reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $5.35 billion for the quarter. Shin-Etsu Chemical had a net margin of 26.32% and a return on equity of 19.62%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Shin-Etsu Chemical will post 3.36 EPS for the current year.

About Shin-Etsu Chemical

Shin-Etsu Chemical Co, Ltd. engages in the manufacture and sale of industrial chemicals. Its operations are carried out through the following segments: Polyvinyl Chloride (PVC)/Chlor-Alkali Business, Silicone Business, Specialty Chemicals Business, Semiconductor Silicon Business, Electronics and Functional Materials Business, and Diversified Business.

