Shop Apotheke Europe (ETR:SAE) Given a €85.00 Price Target at Baader Bank

Baader Bank set a €85.00 ($91.40) price objective on Shop Apotheke Europe (ETR:SAE – Get Rating) in a report issued on Thursday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Credit Suisse Group set a €42.00 ($45.16) target price on Shop Apotheke Europe in a research note on Wednesday, March 8th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €140.00 ($150.54) target price on Shop Apotheke Europe in a report on Wednesday, March 15th. Berenberg Bank set a €80.00 ($86.02) target price on Shop Apotheke Europe in a report on Thursday, March 9th. Warburg Research set a €108.00 ($116.13) price target on shares of Shop Apotheke Europe in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. Finally, Hauck Aufhäuser Investment Banking set a €110.00 ($118.28) price target on shares of Shop Apotheke Europe in a research report on Thursday, March 16th.

Get Shop Apotheke Europe alerts:

Shop Apotheke Europe Stock Up 2.4 %

ETR:SAE opened at €83.42 ($89.70) on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 66.24, a quick ratio of 2.28 and a current ratio of 2.88. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of €69.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of €54.15. Shop Apotheke Europe has a one year low of €36.51 ($39.26) and a one year high of €105.25 ($113.17). The company has a market capitalization of $1.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.20 and a beta of 0.86.

About Shop Apotheke Europe

Shop Apotheke Europe N.V. owns and operates online pharmacies in Germany, Austria, Switzerland, France, Belgium, Italy, and the Netherlands. It provides prescription medications, over-the-counter medications, and pharmacy-related beauty and personal care products, as well as food supplements. The company was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in Sevenum, the Netherlands.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Shop Apotheke Europe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shop Apotheke Europe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.