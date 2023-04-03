Shore Capital Reiterates “House Stock” Rating for Arbuthnot Banking Group (LON:ARBB)

Shore Capital reaffirmed their house stock rating on shares of Arbuthnot Banking Group (LON:ARBB – Get Rating) in a research note published on Thursday, Marketbeat reports.

Arbuthnot Banking Group Stock Performance

Shares of ARBB stock opened at GBX 937.50 ($11.52) on Thursday. The company has a market cap of £139.59 million, a PE ratio of 2,604.17, a P/E/G ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 0.98. Arbuthnot Banking Group has a 52 week low of GBX 625 ($7.68) and a 52 week high of GBX 1,038 ($12.75). The company’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 903.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 865.10.

Arbuthnot Banking Group Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, April 20th will be issued a dividend of GBX 25 ($0.31) per share. This is an increase from Arbuthnot Banking Group’s previous dividend of $17.00. This represents a dividend yield of 2.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 20th. Arbuthnot Banking Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 10,833.33%.

About Arbuthnot Banking Group

Arbuthnot Banking Group PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides private and commercial banking products and services in the United Kingdom. It operates through Banking, Wealth Management, Mortgage Portfolios, Renaissance Asset Finance, Arbuthnot Commercial Asset Based Lending, Arbuthnot Specialist Finance Limited, Asset Alliance Group, All Other Divisions, and Group Centre segments.

