Short Interest in Albertsons Companies, Inc. (NYSE:ACI) Increases By 9.9%

Albertsons Companies, Inc. (NYSE:ACI – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 9,960,000 shares, a growth of 9.9% from the February 28th total of 9,060,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 3,670,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.7 days. Currently, 3.8% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Albertsons Companies news, CAO Robert Bruce Larson sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.01, for a total transaction of $630,300.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 50,241 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,055,563.41. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Albertsons Companies news, CAO Robert Bruce Larson sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.01, for a total transaction of $630,300.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 50,241 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,055,563.41. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Omer Gajial sold 36,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.05, for a total transaction of $757,800.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 25,140 shares in the company, valued at $529,197. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Albertsons Companies

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ACI. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Albertsons Companies by 195.6% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 244,265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,122,000 after purchasing an additional 161,634 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in Albertsons Companies by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 33,937 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,128,000 after purchasing an additional 1,435 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Albertsons Companies by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,023,813 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,043,000 after purchasing an additional 63,822 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Albertsons Companies by 18.3% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 8,808 shares of the company’s stock valued at $293,000 after purchasing an additional 1,360 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Albertsons Companies during the 1st quarter valued at $207,000. Institutional investors own 65.58% of the company’s stock.

Albertsons Companies Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of Albertsons Companies stock traded up $0.09 during trading on Monday, reaching $20.87. 1,232,842 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,950,097. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.66, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.42. Albertsons Companies has a 1-year low of $19.14 and a 1-year high of $36.00. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $20.57 and a 200-day moving average price of $21.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.18 billion, a PE ratio of 8.63, a P/E/G ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 0.57.

Albertsons Companies (NYSE:ACI – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 10th. The company reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.19. Albertsons Companies had a net margin of 2.16% and a return on equity of 60.71%. The company had revenue of $18.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.50 billion. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Albertsons Companies will post 3.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Albertsons Companies Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 26th were paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, January 25th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.30%. Albertsons Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.83%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on ACI shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Albertsons Companies from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 12th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Albertsons Companies from $30.00 to $22.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of Albertsons Companies in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $26.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $25.00 price target on shares of Albertsons Companies in a research report on Thursday. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $27.77.

Albertsons Companies Company Profile

Albertsons Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of food and drug stores in the United States. The company's food and drug retail stores offer grocery products, general merchandise, health and beauty care products, pharmacy, fuel, and other items and services. It also manufactures and processes food products for sale in stores.

