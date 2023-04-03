Short Interest in American Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AFG) Decreases By 8.4%

American Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AFG – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 924,800 shares, a drop of 8.4% from the February 28th total of 1,010,000 shares. Currently, 1.2% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 362,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.6 days.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently commented on AFG. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of American Financial Group in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on American Financial Group in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $155.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their target price on American Financial Group from $162.00 to $168.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, American Financial Group has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $162.75.

American Financial Group Stock Performance

NYSE:AFG traded up $0.56 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $122.06. 104,170 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 370,595. American Financial Group has a 1-year low of $113.85 and a 1-year high of $152.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.54 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a 50-day moving average of $129.79 and a 200 day moving average of $133.83.

American Financial Group Cuts Dividend

American Financial Group ( NYSE:AFG Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The insurance provider reported $2.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.95 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.62 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.55 billion. American Financial Group had a net margin of 12.76% and a return on equity of 23.52%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $4.12 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that American Financial Group will post 11.7 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a None dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 15th were given a dividend of $4.00 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 14th. American Financial Group’s payout ratio is 23.93%.

Insider Activity at American Financial Group

In other news, insider John B. Berding sold 5,417 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.62, for a total value of $740,070.54. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 36,083 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,929,659.46. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 14.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On American Financial Group

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AFG. Verity & Verity LLC raised its stake in American Financial Group by 11.2% in the 1st quarter. Verity & Verity LLC now owns 11,320 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,375,000 after purchasing an additional 1,143 shares during the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. purchased a new position in shares of American Financial Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $218,000. Voya Investment Management LLC grew its stake in American Financial Group by 136.7% in the 4th quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 44,089 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $6,053,000 after acquiring an additional 25,466 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky raised its holdings in American Financial Group by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 11,151 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,531,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of American Financial Group during the 4th quarter worth $357,000. 64.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

American Financial Group Company Profile

American Financial Group, Inc is an insurance holding company, which engages in property and casualty insurance, focusing on commercial products for businesses, and in the sale of fixed and fixed-indexed annuities in the retail, financial institutions and education markets. Its Property and Casualty Insurance Products include Property and Transportation, Specialty Casualty, and Specialty Financial.

Featured Stories

