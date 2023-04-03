Short Interest in Archrock, Inc. (NYSE:AROC) Increases By 11.1%

Archrock, Inc. (NYSE:AROC – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,390,000 shares, an increase of 11.1% from the February 28th total of 4,850,000 shares. Approximately 3.9% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,030,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 5.2 days.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Archrock from $12.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Archrock from $10.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Archrock from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 24th.

Archrock Stock Performance

NYSE AROC traded up $0.45 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $10.22. 457,591 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,025,205. The business’s 50 day moving average is $9.94 and its 200-day moving average is $8.72. The company has a market capitalization of $1.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.59 and a beta of 1.77. Archrock has a 1 year low of $6.28 and a 1 year high of $11.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.56.

Archrock Increases Dividend

Archrock ( NYSE:AROC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 22nd. The energy company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.01. Archrock had a return on equity of 5.10% and a net margin of 5.24%. The firm had revenue of $218.87 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $213.27 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.09 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Archrock will post 0.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 7th were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This is a boost from Archrock’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.87%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 6th. Archrock’s payout ratio is 206.90%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Archrock

In other Archrock news, CAO Donna A. Henderson sold 13,961 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.11, for a total value of $155,106.71. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 50,039 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $555,933.29. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Archrock news, CAO Donna A. Henderson sold 13,961 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.11, for a total transaction of $155,106.71. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 50,039 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $555,933.29. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Ocean Reserves Lp Old sold 557,737 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.83, for a total value of $6,040,291.71. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 16,172,626 shares in the company, valued at $175,149,539.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Archrock

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Archrock during the third quarter worth approximately $29,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Archrock during the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its stake in shares of Archrock by 48.8% during the fourth quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 5,191 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 1,703 shares during the period. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Archrock during the third quarter worth approximately $69,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Archrock by 64.1% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 7,868 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 3,073 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.05% of the company’s stock.

Archrock Company Profile

Archrock, Inc engages in the provision of operations, maintenance, service and equipment for oil and natural gas production, processing, and transportation applications. It operates through the Contract Operations and Aftermarket Services. The Contract Operations segment includes the owned fleet of natural gas compression equipment that the company uses to provide operations services.

Further Reading

