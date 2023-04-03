Short Interest in Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:APAM) Increases By 6.7%

Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:APAM – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,400,000 shares, a growth of 6.7% from the February 28th total of 2,250,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 553,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.3 days.

Insider Buying and Selling at Artisan Partners Asset Management

In other news, EVP Samuel Bentson Sellers sold 9,790 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.11, for a total value of $353,516.90. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 15,568 shares in the company, valued at approximately $562,160.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 19.52% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Artisan Partners Asset Management in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management by 95.3% in the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 840 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 410 shares in the last quarter. State of Wyoming purchased a new stake in shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Artisan Partners Asset Management by 267.2% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 929 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 676 shares during the period. 82.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Artisan Partners Asset Management Stock Down 2.3 %

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on APAM. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $33.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Monday, March 6th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price target on Artisan Partners Asset Management from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. StockNews.com started coverage on Artisan Partners Asset Management in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Artisan Partners Asset Management from $35.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management from $29.50 to $30.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $34.08.

APAM traded down $0.75 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $31.23. 280,639 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 557,749. The company has a market cap of $2.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.63 and a beta of 1.83. Artisan Partners Asset Management has a one year low of $25.67 and a one year high of $40.68. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $33.53 and its 200 day moving average price is $31.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.55.

Artisan Partners Asset Management (NYSE:APAM – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The asset manager reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.03. Artisan Partners Asset Management had a return on equity of 96.97% and a net margin of 20.82%. The company had revenue of $226.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $222.60 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.29 earnings per share. Artisan Partners Asset Management’s quarterly revenue was down 28.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Artisan Partners Asset Management will post 2.57 EPS for the current year.

Artisan Partners Asset Management Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 14th were issued a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 13th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.53%. This is an increase from Artisan Partners Asset Management’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. Artisan Partners Asset Management’s dividend payout ratio is currently 75.09%.

Artisan Partners Asset Management Company Profile

Artisan Partners Asset Management, Inc operates as an investment management company, which provides investment strategies to clients globally. It offers investment management services to institutions and through intermediaries that operate with institutional-like decision-making processes and have longer-term investment horizons, by means of separate accounts and mutual funds.

