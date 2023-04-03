Short Interest in B&G Foods, Inc. (NYSE:BGS) Decreases By 8.3%

B&G Foods, Inc. (NYSE:BGS – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 11,160,000 shares, a decrease of 8.3% from the February 28th total of 12,170,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,260,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 8.9 days.

Insider Transactions at B&G Foods

In other news, CFO Bruce C. Wacha sold 12,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.81, for a total transaction of $185,125.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 46,491 shares in the company, valued at approximately $688,531.71. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 2.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Get B&G Foods alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BGS. Accel Wealth Management boosted its position in shares of B&G Foods by 206.3% in the 4th quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 2,291 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,543 shares during the last quarter. Phocas Financial Corp. acquired a new stake in B&G Foods during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its stake in B&G Foods by 348.2% during the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 2,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 1,748 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its stake in B&G Foods by 1,675.9% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 3,321 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 3,134 shares during the period. Finally, CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in B&G Foods during the 4th quarter worth $37,000. 63.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

B&G Foods Price Performance

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. TheStreet upgraded B&G Foods from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Friday, March 24th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on B&G Foods in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.70.

Shares of BGS traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $15.58. The company had a trading volume of 983,575 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,203,059. B&G Foods has a twelve month low of $10.91 and a twelve month high of $29.33. The company has a current ratio of 3.75, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.70. The company’s 50-day moving average is $14.10 and its 200-day moving average is $14.22.

B&G Foods (NYSE:BGS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.17. B&G Foods had a positive return on equity of 8.97% and a negative net margin of 0.53%. The firm had revenue of $623.23 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $583.86 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.39 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that B&G Foods will post 1.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

B&G Foods Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 1st. Investors of record on Friday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.88%. B&G Foods’s dividend payout ratio is -506.67%.

About B&G Foods

(Get Rating)

B&G Foods, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the manufacture, sale, and distribution of shelf-stable frozen food, and household products in the U.S., Canada, and Puerto Rico. Its products include frozen and canned vegetables, hot cereals, fruit spreads, canned meats and beans, bagel chips, spices, seasonings, hot sauces, and wine vinegar.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for B&G Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for B&G Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.