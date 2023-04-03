Short Interest in Checkpoint Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CKPT) Grows By 6.0%

Checkpoint Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CKPT – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 434,200 shares, a growth of 6.0% from the February 28th total of 409,500 shares. Approximately 6.4% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 203,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.1 days.
Checkpoint Therapeutics Price Performance
Shares of CKPT stock traded up $0.28 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $2.53. 1,047,104 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 282,021. Checkpoint Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $1.84 and a 12-month high of $18.20. The company has a market cap of $23.53 million, a P/E ratio of -0.30 and a beta of 1.52. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $4.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.22.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Several research analysts have issued reports on CKPT shares. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $76.00 target price on shares of Checkpoint Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. B. Riley raised their target price on Checkpoint Therapeutics from $7.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 19th. Lake Street Capital dropped their target price on Checkpoint Therapeutics from $41.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH dropped their target price on Checkpoint Therapeutics from $96.00 to $69.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CKPT. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Checkpoint Therapeutics by 133.8% during the 2nd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 31,099 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 17,799 shares in the last quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Checkpoint Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Checkpoint Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $51,000. Atom Investors LP purchased a new position in Checkpoint Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $71,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Checkpoint Therapeutics by 34.5% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 95,841 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,000 after purchasing an additional 24,581 shares in the last quarter.
Checkpoint Therapeutics Company Profile
Checkpoint Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the acquisition, development, and commercialization of novel treatments for patients with solid tumor cancers. Its product portfolio includes CK-301, CK-101, CK-103, CK-302, and Anti-CAIX. The company was founded on November 10, 2014 and is headquartered in Waltham, MA.
