Short Interest in City Office REIT, Inc. (NYSE:CIO) Declines By 9.3%

City Office REIT, Inc. (NYSE:CIO – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 491,200 shares, a decrease of 9.3% from the February 28th total of 541,300 shares. Currently, 1.3% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 333,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.5 days.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its holdings in City Office REIT by 25.3% in the 2nd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 4,736 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 957 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in City Office REIT by 9.1% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 13,281 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $111,000 after buying an additional 1,107 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in City Office REIT by 22.3% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,571 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $116,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in City Office REIT by 23.6% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 7,533 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 1,437 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. grew its holdings in City Office REIT by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 41,142 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $345,000 after buying an additional 1,589 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE CIO traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $6.92. 384,587 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 332,367. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 2.48 and a current ratio of 2.48. The stock has a market cap of $276.38 million, a PE ratio of 40.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.62. The company’s fifty day moving average is $8.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.18. City Office REIT has a fifty-two week low of $5.80 and a fifty-two week high of $17.84.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 25th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 11th will be issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.56%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 10th. City Office REIT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 470.62%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on CIO. B. Riley lowered their price objective on City Office REIT from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 27th. StockNews.com began coverage on City Office REIT in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

City Office REIT, Inc is a real estate investment trust. It focuses on acquiring, owning and operating office properties located primarily in metropolitan areas in the Southern and Western United States. The company was founded on November 26, 2013 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

