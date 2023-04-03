Short Interest in Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG) Grows By 5.7%

Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 15,280,000 shares, a growth of 5.7% from the February 28th total of 14,450,000 shares. Currently, 3.2% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 4,350,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.5 days.

Conagra Brands Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of Conagra Brands stock traded down $0.12 on Monday, hitting $37.44. 6,426,630 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,469,417. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The company has a market cap of $17.84 billion, a PE ratio of 26.64, a PEG ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.55. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $36.38 and its 200-day moving average price is $36.46. Conagra Brands has a 52 week low of $31.01 and a 52 week high of $41.30.

Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 5th. The company reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.15. Conagra Brands had a return on equity of 14.38% and a net margin of 5.66%. The firm had revenue of $3.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.28 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.64 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Conagra Brands will post 2.66 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at Conagra Brands

Institutional Trading of Conagra Brands

In other news, SVP Robert G. Wise sold 50,000 shares of Conagra Brands stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.90, for a total value of $2,045,000.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 22,717 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $929,125.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . 0.98% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Securian Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Conagra Brands by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. now owns 39,071 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,275,000 after purchasing an additional 286 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC raised its holdings in Conagra Brands by 0.9% in the second quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 32,518 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,113,000 after purchasing an additional 292 shares in the last quarter. Czech National Bank lifted its position in shares of Conagra Brands by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 56,097 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,171,000 after buying an additional 295 shares during the last quarter. Fortitude Advisory Group L.L.C. boosted its holdings in shares of Conagra Brands by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. Fortitude Advisory Group L.L.C. now owns 8,265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $283,000 after buying an additional 298 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Utah Retirement Systems grew its position in shares of Conagra Brands by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 83,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,737,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.08% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CAG has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Evercore ISI upped their price target on shares of Conagra Brands from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Conagra Brands from $38.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Conagra Brands from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 6th. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of Conagra Brands from $45.00 to $43.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Finally, Bank of America reduced their target price on shares of Conagra Brands to $40.00 in a research note on Monday, March 6th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $40.36.

Conagra Brands Company Profile

Conagra Brands, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of processed and packaged foods. It operates through the following segments: Grocery and Snacks, Refrigerated and Frozen, International, and Foodservice. The Grocery and Snacks segment includes branded, shelf stable food products sold in various retail channels in the United States.

