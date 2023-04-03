Short Interest in Crane Holdings, Co. (NYSE:CR) Decreases By 9.3%

Crane Holdings, Co. (NYSE:CR – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 534,000 shares, a decrease of 9.3% from the February 28th total of 588,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 346,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.5 days. Approximately 1.1% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Crane news, SVP Kurt F. Gallo sold 8,263 shares of Crane stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.03, for a total transaction of $983,544.89. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 289 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,399.67. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, SVP Kurt F. Gallo sold 8,263 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.03, for a total value of $983,544.89. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 289 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,399.67. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Edward S. Switter sold 49,409 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.88, for a total transaction of $5,923,150.92. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 25,174 shares in the company, valued at $3,017,859.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Crane

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CR. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Crane during the 4th quarter worth about $45,726,000. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Crane by 2,775.6% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 220,791 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $19,332,000 after buying an additional 213,113 shares during the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Crane by 281.4% during the 1st quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 190,698 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $20,649,000 after buying an additional 140,703 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Crane during the 4th quarter valued at about $11,727,000. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Crane by 56.0% during the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 273,791 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $23,179,000 after buying an additional 98,333 shares during the last quarter. 70.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Crane Trading Up 0.8 %

CR traded up $0.92 during trading on Monday, reaching $114.42. The company had a trading volume of 612,874 shares, compared to its average volume of 384,715. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $116.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $105.50. The company has a market cap of $6.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.03, a PEG ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.50. Crane has a 12-month low of $82.14 and a 12-month high of $123.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.18.

Crane (NYSE:CR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 23rd. The conglomerate reported $2.13 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90 by $0.23. Crane had a return on equity of 24.45% and a net margin of 13.10%. The firm had revenue of $824.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $819.89 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.25 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Crane will post 7.91 earnings per share for the current year.

Crane Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 28th were given a dividend of $0.47 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 27th. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.64%. Crane’s payout ratio is presently 24.90%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently commented on CR shares. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on Crane from $130.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Crane from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $116.00 to $129.00 in a report on Monday, December 12th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Crane in a research note on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, UBS Group lowered shares of Crane from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $132.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Friday, March 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $127.50.

Crane Company Profile

Crane Holdings Co engages in the management of a subsidiary, which manufacture aerospace equipment, electronics systems, and flow control systems. The company was founded on December 2, 2021 and is headquartered in Stamford, CT.

