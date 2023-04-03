Short Interest in DFI Retail Group Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:DFILF) Increases By 9.1%

DFI Retail Group Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:DFILF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 134,800 shares, an increase of 9.1% from the February 28th total of 123,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.

Separately, HSBC raised DFI Retail Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 6th.

DFILF stock remained flat at $2.86 during trading on Friday. DFI Retail Group has a 52-week low of $1.97 and a 52-week high of $2.96. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $2.86.

DFI Retail Group Holdings Ltd. engages in the provision of retail products. It operates through the following business segments: Food, Health and Beauty, Home Furnishings, Restaurants, and Other Retailing. The Food segment comprises of supermarket, hypermarket, and convenience store businesses. The Health and Beauty segment offers personal care and baby care products.

