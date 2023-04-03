Short Interest in Eltek Ltd. (NASDAQ:ELTK) Drops By 14.3%

Posted by on Apr 3rd, 2023

Eltek Ltd. (NASDAQ:ELTKGet Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,200 shares, a drop of 14.3% from the February 28th total of 1,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 6,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Eltek Stock Down 2.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ ELTK traded down $0.10 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $4.15. The company had a trading volume of 856 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,394. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $4.26 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a current ratio of 2.23. The company has a market capitalization of $24.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.54 and a beta of -1.38. Eltek has a 12-month low of $3.56 and a 12-month high of $4.64.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Eltek in a research report on Wednesday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. TheStreet raised shares of Eltek from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 12th.

Eltek Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Eltek Ltd. is engaged in the development, manufacture, marketing, and sale of custom made printed circuit boards. Its products include flex-rigid boards, rigid multilayer boards, high density interconnect, flex and multi-flex boards, Teflon and hybrid boards and backplanes. The company was founded on January 1, 1970 and is headquartered in Petach Tikva, Israel.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Eltek Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eltek and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.