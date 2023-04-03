Short Interest in Eltek Ltd. (NASDAQ:ELTK) Drops By 14.3%

Eltek Ltd. (NASDAQ:ELTK – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,200 shares, a drop of 14.3% from the February 28th total of 1,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 6,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Eltek Stock Down 2.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ ELTK traded down $0.10 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $4.15. The company had a trading volume of 856 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,394. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $4.26 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a current ratio of 2.23. The company has a market capitalization of $24.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.54 and a beta of -1.38. Eltek has a 12-month low of $3.56 and a 12-month high of $4.64.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Eltek in a research report on Wednesday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. TheStreet raised shares of Eltek from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 12th.

Eltek Company Profile

Eltek Ltd. is engaged in the development, manufacture, marketing, and sale of custom made printed circuit boards. Its products include flex-rigid boards, rigid multilayer boards, high density interconnect, flex and multi-flex boards, Teflon and hybrid boards and backplanes. The company was founded on January 1, 1970 and is headquartered in Petach Tikva, Israel.

