Short Interest in Ennis, Inc. (NYSE:EBF) Declines By 7.3%

Ennis, Inc. (NYSE:EBF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 508,700 shares, a decrease of 7.3% from the February 28th total of 548,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 123,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.1 days. Currently, 2.1% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Ennis Stock Performance

Shares of EBF traded up $0.24 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $21.09. The stock had a trading volume of 153,540 shares, compared to its average volume of 166,703. The firm has a market cap of $544.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.02 and a beta of 0.48. Ennis has a 12 month low of $16.55 and a 12 month high of $23.48. The business has a fifty day moving average of $21.30 and a 200 day moving average of $21.70.

Get Ennis alerts:

Ennis Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 8th. Investors of record on Monday, April 17th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 14th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.74%. Ennis’s dividend payout ratio is 61.73%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ennis

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Ennis in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its position in shares of Ennis by 14.4% during the second quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 13,821 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $280,000 after acquiring an additional 1,735 shares during the last quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Ennis during the third quarter worth $373,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Ennis by 20.9% during the third quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 12,002 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $241,000 after acquiring an additional 2,071 shares during the last quarter. Polaris Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Ennis during the third quarter worth $1,190,000. Finally, Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Ennis during the fourth quarter worth $41,000. Institutional investors own 72.86% of the company’s stock.

About Ennis

(Get Rating)

Ennis, Inc engages in the manufacture, design, and sale of business forms and other printed business products. Its products include advertising specialties, business supplies, checks and software compatible forms, commercial printing, custom business forms, ecommerce, envelopes, and financial and security printing.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Ennis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ennis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.