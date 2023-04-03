Short Interest in Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) Grows By 9.5%

Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,400,000 shares, an increase of 9.5% from the February 28th total of 4,020,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,720,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.6 days.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider Faasen William C. Van sold 1,943 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.08, for a total value of $157,538.44. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 18,841 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,527,628.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.38% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Get Eversource Energy alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Eversource Energy

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Eversource Energy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Delta Asset Management LLC TN bought a new position in shares of Eversource Energy during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Lakewood Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Eversource Energy during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Piershale Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in Eversource Energy in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Finally, New Hampshire Trust purchased a new stake in Eversource Energy in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. 77.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Eversource Energy Stock Performance

Shares of Eversource Energy stock traded down $0.85 on Monday, hitting $77.41. 1,648,627 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,791,892. Eversource Energy has a 1 year low of $70.54 and a 1 year high of $94.63. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $77.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of $79.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.99 billion, a PE ratio of 19.37, a PEG ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.45.

Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 13th. The utilities provider reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by ($0.02). Eversource Energy had a return on equity of 9.38% and a net margin of 11.43%. The company had revenue of $3.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.24 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.91 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 22.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Eversource Energy will post 4.36 EPS for the current year.

Eversource Energy Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.675 per share. This is a boost from Eversource Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.64. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 1st. This represents a $2.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.49%. Eversource Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 66.83%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Guggenheim restated a “buy” rating on shares of Eversource Energy in a research note on Tuesday, March 21st. Citigroup cut their target price on Eversource Energy from $91.00 to $86.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Mizuho lowered their price target on Eversource Energy from $87.00 to $79.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Eversource Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Eversource Energy from $87.00 to $82.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 21st. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $87.00.

About Eversource Energy

(Get Rating)

Eversource Energy engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of natural gas and electricity. It operates through the following segments: Electric Distribution, Electric Transmission, Natural Gas Distribution and Water Distribution. The Electric Distribution segment distributes electricity to retail customers.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Eversource Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eversource Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.