Short Interest in Genie Energy Ltd. (NYSE:GNE) Grows By 11.0%

Genie Energy Ltd. (NYSE:GNE – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 213,900 shares, a growth of 11.0% from the February 28th total of 192,700 shares. Approximately 1.1% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 95,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.2 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Genie Energy

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Barclays PLC lifted its position in shares of Genie Energy by 766.0% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 10,236 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $106,000 after acquiring an additional 9,054 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in Genie Energy during the 2nd quarter worth $96,000. UBS Group AG grew its stake in Genie Energy by 505.6% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,056 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 5,056 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in Genie Energy by 168.7% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,348 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 2,102 shares during the last quarter. Finally, 683 Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Genie Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $174,000. 24.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Genie Energy Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:GNE traded up $0.36 during trading on Monday, reaching $14.18. 69,602 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 98,004. Genie Energy has a 12-month low of $6.10 and a 12-month high of $14.23. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $368.82 million, a PE ratio of 4.23 and a beta of 0.38.

Genie Energy Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 21st were given a $0.075 dividend. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.12%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 17th. Genie Energy’s payout ratio is currently 9.15%.

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Genie Energy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 24th.

Genie Energy Company Profile

Genie Energy Ltd. engages in the provision of energy services. It operates through Genie Retail Energy and Genie Renewables. The Genie Retail Energy segment supplies electricity and natural gas to residential and small business customers. The Genie Renewables segment includes Genie Solar, CityCom Solar, Prism Solar Technologies, and Diversegy LLC.

