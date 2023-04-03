Short Interest in Japan Real Estate Investment Co. (OTCMKTS:JREIF) Decreases By 8.5%

Japan Real Estate Investment Co. (OTCMKTS:JREIF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,300 shares, a drop of 8.5% from the February 28th total of 4,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 43.0 days.

Japan Real Estate Investment Stock Performance

JREIF stock opened at $4,243.73 on Monday. Japan Real Estate Investment has a 12 month low of $4,243.73 and a 12 month high of $4,243.73. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $4,243.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $4,338.21.

Japan Real Estate Investment Company Profile

JRE shall invest in specified assets, primarily consisting of real estate assets and asset related securities which mainly invests in real estate assets with the goals of stable growth in value over a medium-to-long term period.

