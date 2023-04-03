Short Interest in Japan Real Estate Investment Co. (OTCMKTS:JREIF) Decreases By 8.5%

Japan Real Estate Investment Co. (OTCMKTS:JREIF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,300 shares, a drop of 8.5% from the February 28th total of 4,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 43.0 days.
Japan Real Estate Investment Stock Performance
JREIF stock opened at $4,243.73 on Monday. Japan Real Estate Investment has a 12 month low of $4,243.73 and a 12 month high of $4,243.73. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $4,243.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $4,338.21.
Japan Real Estate Investment Company Profile
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Japan Real Estate Investment (JREIF)
- What OPEC’s Oil Cut Means For Investors
- 2 Toxic Regional Banks That Are Potential M&A Targets
- These 3 Top-Rated Small Caps May Be Undervalued Bargains
- Intel Promised A Comeback, And It Delivered
- AI Design Sends Synopsys, Nvidia, TSMC & Other Chip Stocks Higher
Receive News & Ratings for Japan Real Estate Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Japan Real Estate Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.