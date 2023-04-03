Short Interest in KE Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BEKE) Drops By 9.6%

KE Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BEKE – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 28,800,000 shares, a decline of 9.6% from the February 28th total of 31,870,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 9,490,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.0 days.

KE Stock Up 3.3 %

NYSE:BEKE traded up $0.63 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $19.47. 4,870,461 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,347,107. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -101.95, a PEG ratio of 0.84 and a beta of -1.13. KE has a 52 week low of $9.09 and a 52 week high of $21.08. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $18.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.27.

Get KE alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On KE

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in KE by 160.9% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 12,508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $219,000 after purchasing an additional 7,713 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its stake in KE by 136.4% in the 3rd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 153,372 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,687,000 after acquiring an additional 88,507 shares in the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group Ltd. bought a new position in KE in the 3rd quarter worth about $2,726,000. Cigna Investments Inc. New bought a new position in KE in the 3rd quarter worth about $226,000. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D grew its stake in KE by 84.0% in the 3rd quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 217,657 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,813,000 after acquiring an additional 99,385 shares in the last quarter. 40.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

KE Company Profile

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of KE from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of KE in a report on Monday, January 30th. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. Daiwa Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of KE in a report on Friday, February 24th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of KE from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $23.32.

(Get Rating)

KE Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in operating an integrated online and offline platform for housing transactions and services in the People's Republic of China. The company operates in three segments: Existing Home Transaction Services, New Home Transaction Services, and Emerging and Other Services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for KE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.