Short Interest in loanDepot, Inc. (NYSE:LDI) Rises By 6.9%

loanDepot, Inc. (NYSE:LDI – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,430,000 shares, a growth of 6.9% from the February 28th total of 3,210,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 512,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 6.7 days. Currently, 6.5% of the shares of the company are sold short.
LDI stock traded down $0.11 during trading on Monday, reaching $1.50. 391,551 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 508,906. The company has a market capitalization of $474.69 million, a P/E ratio of -0.93 and a beta of 2.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.17. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.78. loanDepot has a twelve month low of $1.25 and a twelve month high of $4.21.
In other loanDepot news, insider Jeff Alexander Walsh sold 45,146 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.38, for a total value of $107,447.48. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 4,443,270 shares in the company, valued at $10,574,982.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other loanDepot news, insider Jeff Alexander Walsh sold 45,146 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.38, for a total value of $107,447.48. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 4,443,270 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,574,982.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Dan Binowitz sold 9,999 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.80, for a total transaction of $27,997.20. Following the transaction, the director now owns 226,819 shares in the company, valued at $635,093.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,062,827 shares of company stock valued at $2,240,112 over the last three months. Insiders own 88.65% of the company’s stock.
Several brokerages recently issued reports on LDI. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of loanDepot from $2.25 to $1.75 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 16th. Credit Suisse Group cut loanDepot from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Bank of America restated a “market perform” rating on shares of loanDepot in a research note on Thursday, March 9th. Finally, William Blair cut loanDepot from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, loanDepot presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $1.83.
loanDepot, Inc engages in originating, financing, selling, and servicing residential mortgage loans in the United States. It offers conventional agency-conforming and prime jumbo, federal assistance residential mortgage, and home equity loans. The company also provides settlement services, which include captive title and escrow business; real estate services that cover captive real estate referral business; and insurance services, including services to homeowners, as well as other consumer insurance policies.
