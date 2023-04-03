Short Interest in loanDepot, Inc. (NYSE:LDI) Rises By 6.9%

loanDepot, Inc. (NYSE:LDI – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,430,000 shares, a growth of 6.9% from the February 28th total of 3,210,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 512,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 6.7 days. Currently, 6.5% of the shares of the company are sold short.

loanDepot Stock Performance

LDI stock traded down $0.11 during trading on Monday, reaching $1.50. 391,551 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 508,906. The company has a market capitalization of $474.69 million, a P/E ratio of -0.93 and a beta of 2.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.17. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.78. loanDepot has a twelve month low of $1.25 and a twelve month high of $4.21.

Get loanDepot alerts:

Insider Activity

In other loanDepot news, insider Jeff Alexander Walsh sold 45,146 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.38, for a total value of $107,447.48. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 4,443,270 shares in the company, valued at $10,574,982.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other loanDepot news, insider Jeff Alexander Walsh sold 45,146 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.38, for a total value of $107,447.48. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 4,443,270 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,574,982.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Dan Binowitz sold 9,999 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.80, for a total transaction of $27,997.20. Following the transaction, the director now owns 226,819 shares in the company, valued at $635,093.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,062,827 shares of company stock valued at $2,240,112 over the last three months. Insiders own 88.65% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of loanDepot during the 1st quarter valued at $47,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in loanDepot in the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in loanDepot in the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners bought a new position in loanDepot in the 4th quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of loanDepot by 106.0% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 26,297 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 13,530 shares during the period. 3.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on LDI. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of loanDepot from $2.25 to $1.75 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 16th. Credit Suisse Group cut loanDepot from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Bank of America restated a “market perform” rating on shares of loanDepot in a research note on Thursday, March 9th. Finally, William Blair cut loanDepot from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, loanDepot presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $1.83.

About loanDepot

(Get Rating)

loanDepot, Inc engages in originating, financing, selling, and servicing residential mortgage loans in the United States. It offers conventional agency-conforming and prime jumbo, federal assistance residential mortgage, and home equity loans. The company also provides settlement services, which include captive title and escrow business; real estate services that cover captive real estate referral business; and insurance services, including services to homeowners, as well as other consumer insurance policies.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for loanDepot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for loanDepot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.