Short Interest in The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY) Increases By 9.8%

The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,030,000 shares, an increase of 9.8% from the February 28th total of 2,760,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,010,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.0 days.

Insider Activity at Hershey

In other news, insider Charles R. Raup sold 1,512 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $248.83, for a total value of $376,230.96. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 18,900 shares in the company, valued at $4,702,887. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Hershey news, Director Pamela M. Arway sold 211 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.97, for a total value of $47,679.67. Following the transaction, the director now owns 15,561 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,516,319.17. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Charles R. Raup sold 1,512 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $248.83, for a total transaction of $376,230.96. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 18,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,702,887. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 51,116 shares of company stock worth $12,126,247. 0.34% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Hershey

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of HSY. Acrisure Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Hershey during the 4th quarter worth about $682,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new position in Hershey in the 4th quarter valued at $722,000. Claro Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Hershey by 16.8% during the fourth quarter. Claro Advisors LLC now owns 2,857 shares of the company’s stock worth $662,000 after acquiring an additional 411 shares during the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. bought a new stake in shares of Hershey during the fourth quarter worth $216,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Hershey by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 350,316 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,123,000 after acquiring an additional 15,006 shares during the period. 54.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Hershey Price Performance

Several analysts have commented on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Hershey from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, March 26th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Hershey from $231.00 to $246.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Hershey from $255.00 to $277.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. UBS Group raised shares of Hershey from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $244.00 to $269.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Hershey from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $230.00 to $255.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Hershey currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $249.73.

NYSE:HSY traded up $2.75 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $257.16. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 817,871 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,072,692. The company has a market capitalization of $52.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.96, a P/E/G ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 0.31. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. Hershey has a fifty-two week low of $201.42 and a fifty-two week high of $257.77. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $238.14 and a 200-day moving average of $231.91.

Hershey (NYSE:HSY – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported $2.02 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.25. Hershey had a return on equity of 57.76% and a net margin of 15.79%. The business had revenue of $2.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.58 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.69 EPS. Hershey’s revenue was up 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Hershey will post 9.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hershey Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 17th were issued a $1.036 dividend. This represents a $4.14 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 16th. Hershey’s payout ratio is currently 52.01%.

About Hershey

The Hershey Co engages in the manufacture and marketing of chocolate, sweets, mints and confectionery products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: North America and International and Other. The North America is responsible for the traditional chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery market position of the company, as well as its grocery and snacks market positions, in the United States and Canada.

