Short Interest in The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY) Increases By 9.8%

The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,030,000 shares, an increase of 9.8% from the February 28th total of 2,760,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,010,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.0 days.
Insider Activity at Hershey
In other news, insider Charles R. Raup sold 1,512 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $248.83, for a total value of $376,230.96. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 18,900 shares in the company, valued at $4,702,887. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Hershey news, Director Pamela M. Arway sold 211 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.97, for a total value of $47,679.67. Following the transaction, the director now owns 15,561 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,516,319.17. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Charles R. Raup sold 1,512 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $248.83, for a total transaction of $376,230.96. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 18,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,702,887. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 51,116 shares of company stock worth $12,126,247. 0.34% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Hershey
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of HSY. Acrisure Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Hershey during the 4th quarter worth about $682,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new position in Hershey in the 4th quarter valued at $722,000. Claro Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Hershey by 16.8% during the fourth quarter. Claro Advisors LLC now owns 2,857 shares of the company’s stock worth $662,000 after acquiring an additional 411 shares during the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. bought a new stake in shares of Hershey during the fourth quarter worth $216,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Hershey by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 350,316 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,123,000 after acquiring an additional 15,006 shares during the period. 54.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Hershey Price Performance
NYSE:HSY traded up $2.75 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $257.16. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 817,871 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,072,692. The company has a market capitalization of $52.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.96, a P/E/G ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 0.31. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. Hershey has a fifty-two week low of $201.42 and a fifty-two week high of $257.77. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $238.14 and a 200-day moving average of $231.91.
Hershey (NYSE:HSY – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported $2.02 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.25. Hershey had a return on equity of 57.76% and a net margin of 15.79%. The business had revenue of $2.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.58 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.69 EPS. Hershey’s revenue was up 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Hershey will post 9.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Hershey Announces Dividend
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 17th were issued a $1.036 dividend. This represents a $4.14 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 16th. Hershey’s payout ratio is currently 52.01%.
About Hershey
The Hershey Co engages in the manufacture and marketing of chocolate, sweets, mints and confectionery products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: North America and International and Other. The North America is responsible for the traditional chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery market position of the company, as well as its grocery and snacks market positions, in the United States and Canada.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Hershey (HSY)
- OPEC Slashes Production: The Start of a New Oil Bull Market?
- McDonald’s Stock Breaks Higher and Could Have a Bigger Upside
- Can These 2 Pet Stocks Escape the Doghouse?
- Bellwether PPG Industries Raises Guidance, Stock Follows
- Mullen Automotive Building Momentum With Class-1 Vans
Receive News & Ratings for Hershey Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hershey and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.