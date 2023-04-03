Short Interest in The Macerich Company (NYSE:MAC) Grows By 6.1%

The Macerich Company (NYSE:MAC – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 13,670,000 shares, a growth of 6.1% from the February 28th total of 12,880,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,760,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 7.8 days.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in Macerich by 59.5% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 17,799 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $278,000 after buying an additional 6,640 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in Macerich by 19.2% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 26,417 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $413,000 after buying an additional 4,253 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its holdings in shares of Macerich by 10.5% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 78,076 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,221,000 after purchasing an additional 7,444 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its position in Macerich by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 295,511 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,777,000 after purchasing an additional 16,588 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Macerich by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 120,805 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,889,000 after acquiring an additional 1,700 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.81% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE MAC traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $10.64. 1,231,169 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,778,101. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The firm has a market cap of $2.29 billion, a PE ratio of -35.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 2.13. Macerich has a fifty-two week low of $7.40 and a fifty-two week high of $15.68. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.33.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, February 17th were issued a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 16th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.39%. Macerich’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -226.66%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on MAC shares. StockNews.com cut Macerich from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Macerich from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Macerich in a research note on Tuesday, March 21st. They set a “sell” rating and a $8.50 price target for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Macerich from $13.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Monday, December 5th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their target price on Macerich from $13.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Friday, December 16th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.50.

Macerich Co operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, ownership, development, redevelopment, management, and leasing of regional and community shopping centers located throughout the United States. The company was founded by Mace Siegel Dana K. Anderson, Arthur M. Coppola and Edward C.

