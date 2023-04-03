Siacoin (SC) Hits Market Capitalization of $224.18 Million

Siacoin (SC) traded 0.8% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on April 3rd. One Siacoin coin can currently be bought for $0.0042 or 0.00000015 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, Siacoin has traded 11% higher against the US dollar. Siacoin has a total market capitalization of $224.18 million and approximately $11.97 million worth of Siacoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $28,121.77 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 18.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0951 or 0.00000338 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $92.70 or 0.00329530 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.43 or 0.00012205 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.54 or 0.00073025 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $157.06 or 0.00558321 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $128.24 or 0.00455851 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded down 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000892 BTC.

Conflux (CFX) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001324 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003549 BTC.

About Siacoin

SC is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Blake2b hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 1st, 2015. Siacoin’s total supply is 53,659,162,991 coins. Siacoin’s official Twitter account is @skynetlabs and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Siacoin is https://reddit.com/r/siacoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Siacoin is sia.tech.

Buying and Selling Siacoin

According to CryptoCompare, “Sia is a decentralized storage platform where users contribute disk storage from their computers to create a decentralized network. Users can rent storage from hosts on Sia using siacoins, and smart storage contracts on the Sia blockchain ensure payment to the host only after keeping the file for a specific amount of time. The distributed nature of the Sia network offers benefits in latency, throughput, reliability, and security, and anyone with storage can get paid, reducing the overall price of cloud storage. The Sia cryptocurrency is live, and the platform is still in beta, supporting uploads that are 500mb or less in size.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Siacoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Siacoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Siacoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

