Siacoin (SC) Reaches 1-Day Volume of $9.00 Million

Siacoin (SC) traded down 3.2% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on April 3rd. One Siacoin coin can now be purchased for $0.0041 or 0.00000015 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Siacoin has traded 10.4% higher against the U.S. dollar. Siacoin has a total market cap of $219.33 million and approximately $9.00 million worth of Siacoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Siacoin alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $27,779.57 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 21.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0957 or 0.00000345 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $92.38 or 0.00332603 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.45 or 0.00012410 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.60 or 0.00074182 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $156.72 or 0.00564252 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $127.09 or 0.00457592 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000897 BTC.

Conflux (CFX) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00001304 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003598 BTC.

Siacoin Coin Profile

Siacoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Blake2b hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 1st, 2015. Siacoin’s total supply is 53,660,212,991 coins. The Reddit community for Siacoin is https://reddit.com/r/siacoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Siacoin’s official website is sia.tech. Siacoin’s official Twitter account is @skynetlabs and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Siacoin

According to CryptoCompare, “Sia is a decentralized storage platform where users contribute disk storage from their computers to create a decentralized network. Users can rent storage from hosts on Sia using siacoins, and smart storage contracts on the Sia blockchain ensure payment to the host only after keeping the file for a specific amount of time. The distributed nature of the Sia network offers benefits in latency, throughput, reliability, and security, and anyone with storage can get paid, reducing the overall price of cloud storage. The Sia cryptocurrency is live, and the platform is still in beta, supporting uploads that are 500mb or less in size.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Siacoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Siacoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Siacoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Siacoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Siacoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.