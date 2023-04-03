Sigma Lithium Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NASDAQ:SGML)

Sigma Lithium Co. (NASDAQ:SGML – Get Rating) was the target of unusually large options trading activity on Monday. Stock traders purchased 20,707 call options on the stock. This is an increase of 1,434% compared to the typical daily volume of 1,350 call options.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently commented on SGML shares. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price objective on Sigma Lithium from C$45.00 to C$64.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on Sigma Lithium in a report on Thursday, January 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $40.00 price target for the company. Finally, Pi Financial restated a “buy” rating on shares of Sigma Lithium in a research report on Wednesday, March 8th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SGML. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Sigma Lithium by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 91,448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,580,000 after buying an additional 540 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in Sigma Lithium during the second quarter worth about $38,000. Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in Sigma Lithium by 14.2% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 22,672 shares of the company’s stock valued at $640,000 after purchasing an additional 2,817 shares during the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Sigma Lithium during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $126,000. Finally, Barclays PLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sigma Lithium during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $146,000. 6.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sigma Lithium Stock Up 4.4 %

Sigma Lithium Company Profile

Shares of Sigma Lithium stock traded up $1.65 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $39.27. 551,392 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 784,305. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.21 billion, a PE ratio of -80.27 and a beta of 0.43. The business has a 50-day moving average of $33.03 and a 200 day moving average of $31.51. Sigma Lithium has a fifty-two week low of $12.71 and a fifty-two week high of $40.30.

Sigma Lithium Corp. engages in the production a lithium property. It focuses its project in Minas Gerais. The firm also plans to build a world-class commercial-scale lithium concentration plant. The company was founded on June 8, 2011 and is headquartered in Sao Paulo, Brazil.

