SingularityNET (AGIX) Tops 24 Hour Trading Volume of $72.13 Million

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded up 0.1% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on April 3rd. One SingularityNET token can currently be purchased for about $0.41 or 0.00001476 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. SingularityNET has a market cap of $495.41 million and approximately $72.13 million worth of SingularityNET was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, SingularityNET has traded up 1.8% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get SingularityNET alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.24 or 0.00008058 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $7.13 or 0.00025619 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.26 or 0.00029686 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.09 or 0.00018294 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00003498 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0368 or 0.00000132 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $27,850.50 or 1.00104681 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0336 or 0.00000121 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0139 or 0.00000050 BTC.

SingularityNET Token Profile

SingularityNET (CRYPTO:AGIX) is a token. It launched on December 21st, 2017. SingularityNET’s total supply is 1,271,927,708 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,206,121,857 tokens. SingularityNET’s official Twitter account is @singularity_net and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for SingularityNET is blog.singularitynet.io. The Reddit community for SingularityNET is https://reddit.com/r/singularitynet and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for SingularityNET is singularitynet.io.

SingularityNET Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “SingularityNET (AGIX) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. SingularityNET has a current supply of 1,271,927,708.236594 with 1,206,121,857.2620103 in circulation. The last known price of SingularityNET is 0.40434255 USD and is down -2.88 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 82 active market(s) with $52,039,638.08 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://singularitynet.io/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SingularityNET directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SingularityNET should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy SingularityNET using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for SingularityNET Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for SingularityNET and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.