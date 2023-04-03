SingularityNET (AGIX) Trading Down 1.1% Over Last 7 Days

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded up 0.8% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on April 3rd. One SingularityNET token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.41 or 0.00001462 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. SingularityNET has a market cap of $495.59 million and $55.83 million worth of SingularityNET was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, SingularityNET has traded down 1.1% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get SingularityNET alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.24 or 0.00007970 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $7.13 or 0.00025363 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.28 or 0.00029454 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.08 or 0.00018090 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.96 or 0.00003417 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0365 or 0.00000130 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28,105.80 or 1.00008729 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0340 or 0.00000121 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0139 or 0.00000050 BTC.

SingularityNET Profile

AGIX is a token. It launched on December 21st, 2017. SingularityNET’s total supply is 1,271,927,708 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,206,121,857 tokens. The official website for SingularityNET is singularitynet.io. The Reddit community for SingularityNET is https://reddit.com/r/singularitynet and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for SingularityNET is blog.singularitynet.io. SingularityNET’s official Twitter account is @singularity_net and its Facebook page is accessible here.

SingularityNET Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “SingularityNET (AGIX) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. SingularityNET has a current supply of 1,271,927,708.236594 with 1,206,121,857.2620103 in circulation. The last known price of SingularityNET is 0.40434255 USD and is down -2.88 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 82 active market(s) with $52,039,638.08 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://singularitynet.io/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SingularityNET directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SingularityNET should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy SingularityNET using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for SingularityNET Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for SingularityNET and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.