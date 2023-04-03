SMART Global Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGH) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of SMART Global Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGH – Get Rating) have been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the six analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $26.40.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Barclays raised their price target on shares of SMART Global from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of SMART Global from $24.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on shares of SMART Global from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 target price on shares of SMART Global in a research report on Monday, February 13th.

Get SMART Global alerts:

Insider Activity

In related news, SVP Thierry Pellegrino sold 2,764 shares of SMART Global stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.62, for a total value of $45,937.68. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 80,167 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,332,375.54. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of SMART Global

SMART Global Stock Performance

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of SMART Global by 101.0% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,271,672 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,338,000 after buying an additional 2,146,056 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of SMART Global by 103.3% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,723,420 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,346,000 after buying an additional 1,383,982 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of SMART Global by 323.3% during the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,563,323 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,381,000 after buying an additional 1,194,012 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of SMART Global by 93.8% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,369,486 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,375,000 after buying an additional 662,841 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in shares of SMART Global by 97.9% during the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,062,370 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,441,000 after buying an additional 525,616 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ SGH opened at $17.24 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.22, a current ratio of 2.03 and a quick ratio of 1.28. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $16.86 and a 200-day moving average price of $16.07. SMART Global has a 1 year low of $12.04 and a 1 year high of $27.25. The stock has a market cap of $848.21 million, a PE ratio of 17.59 and a beta of 1.35.

SMART Global (NASDAQ:SGH – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 3rd. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $465.48 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $445.86 million. SMART Global had a net margin of 2.84% and a return on equity of 36.71%. The business’s revenue was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.16 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that SMART Global will post 1.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About SMART Global

(Get Rating)

SMART Global Holdings, Inc designs and manufactures specialty solutions for the computing, memory, and LED markets. The company specializes in application specific product development and support for customers in enterprise, government and original equipment manufacturer, or OEM, markets. It operates through the following segments: Memory Solutions, Intelligent Platform Solutions (IPS), and LED Solutions.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for SMART Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SMART Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.