Smiths Group plc (SMGZY) To Go Ex-Dividend on April 10th

Smiths Group plc (OTCMKTS:SMGZY – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Saturday, April 1st, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 11th will be given a dividend of 0.1435 per share by the business services provider on Wednesday, May 24th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 10th.

Smiths Group Price Performance

SMGZY opened at $21.19 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $21.14 and a 200-day moving average of $19.45. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. Smiths Group has a 12-month low of $15.88 and a 12-month high of $21.96.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Smiths Group from GBX 1,730 ($21.26) to GBX 1,860 ($22.85) in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Smiths Group in a report on Monday, February 13th. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

Smiths Group Company Profile

Smiths Group Plc engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of control systems and instruments for industrial applications. It operates through the following business segments: John Crane, Smiths Medical, Smiths Detection, Smiths Interconnect, and Flex-Tek. The John Crane segment produces mechanical seals, engineered bearings, power transmission couplings, seal support, and filtration systems.

Featured Stories

