SNC-Lavalin Group (TSE:SNC) Price Target Raised to C$33.00 at BMO Capital Markets

SNC-Lavalin Group (TSE:SNC – Get Rating) had its price target raised by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$30.00 to C$33.00 in a report released on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. BMO Capital Markets’ price objective would indicate a potential downside of 0.75% from the company’s previous close.

SNC has been the topic of a number of other research reports. CIBC raised their target price on SNC-Lavalin Group from C$30.00 to C$31.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, March 6th. Raymond James raised their target price on SNC-Lavalin Group from C$36.00 to C$37.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 6th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on SNC-Lavalin Group from C$36.00 to C$39.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 6th. ATB Capital lifted their price target on SNC-Lavalin Group from C$36.00 to C$37.00 in a report on Monday, March 6th. Finally, TD Securities lifted their price target on SNC-Lavalin Group from C$34.00 to C$38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, SNC-Lavalin Group currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$36.75.

Get SNC-Lavalin Group alerts:

SNC-Lavalin Group Stock Up 0.1 %

SNC-Lavalin Group stock traded up C$0.03 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching C$33.25. The stock had a trading volume of 166,559 shares, compared to its average volume of 352,006. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 86.58, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.85. SNC-Lavalin Group has a fifty-two week low of C$21.27 and a fifty-two week high of C$33.57. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is C$30.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$26.28. The firm has a market capitalization of C$5.84 billion, a PE ratio of 369.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.38 and a beta of 1.43.

About SNC-Lavalin Group

SNC-Lavalin Group Inc operates as an integrated professional services and project management company. It operates through Engineering, Design, and Project Management (EDPM); Nuclear; Infrastructure Services; Resources; Infrastructure EPC (Engineering, Procurement, and Construction) Projects; and Capital segments.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for SNC-Lavalin Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SNC-Lavalin Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.