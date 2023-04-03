SNS Financial Group LLC Acquires 47 Shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

SNS Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Rating) by 0.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,060 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 47 shares during the period. SNS Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Amgen were worth $1,854,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Roundview Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Amgen by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 8,383 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,027,000 after buying an additional 107 shares during the period. Merit Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Amgen by 39.2% during the first quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 2,297 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $555,000 after acquiring an additional 647 shares during the period. Ergoteles LLC bought a new stake in shares of Amgen during the first quarter worth approximately $219,000. First Western Trust Bank acquired a new position in shares of Amgen in the first quarter valued at approximately $334,000. Finally, Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Amgen by 2.1% during the first quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 24,688 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $5,970,000 after purchasing an additional 513 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 75.53% of the company’s stock.

AMGN has been the subject of a number of research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Amgen in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Amgen from $268.00 to $258.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Amgen from $299.00 to $293.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 19th. SVB Securities cut their price target on Amgen from $282.00 to $267.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, Cowen lowered their price objective on Amgen from $307.00 to $289.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $251.44.

AMGN stock opened at $242.52 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $129.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.96, a P/E/G ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.20, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $239.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of $254.67. Amgen Inc. has a 1 year low of $223.30 and a 1 year high of $296.67.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The medical research company reported $4.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.04 by $0.05. Amgen had a net margin of 24.89% and a return on equity of 359.47%. The company had revenue of $6.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.77 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $4.36 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Amgen Inc. will post 17.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 18th will be paid a $2.13 dividend. This represents a $8.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.51%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 17th. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio is currently 70.36%.

Amgen, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and marketing of human therapeutics. It operates through Human Therapeutics segment. The company was founded by William K. Bowes, Jr., Franklin Pitcher Johnson, Jr., George B. Rathmann, and Joseph Rubinfeld on April 8, 1980 and is headquartered in Thousand Oaks, CA.

