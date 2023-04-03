SNS Financial Group LLC Boosts Holdings in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

SNS Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) by 6.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,183 shares of the retailer’s stock after buying an additional 128 shares during the period. SNS Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $997,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in COST. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 1.3% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 39,030,429 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $18,432,900,000 after acquiring an additional 491,837 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC increased its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 32.7% during the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 4,345,886 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $2,052,432,000 after purchasing an additional 1,070,128 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 53,375.6% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 3,829,924 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $11,286,000 after purchasing an additional 3,822,762 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Costco Wholesale by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,376,250 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,368,364,000 after purchasing an additional 64,692 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,160,884 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,020,793,000 after buying an additional 77,792 shares during the period. 66.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Costco Wholesale Stock Down 0.0 %
COST opened at $496.80 on Monday. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 52 week low of $406.51 and a 52 week high of $612.27. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $494.89 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $489.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The company has a market cap of $220.32 billion, a PE ratio of 36.51, a P/E/G ratio of 3.74 and a beta of 0.79.
Costco Wholesale Announces Dividend
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 17th. Investors of record on Friday, February 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 2nd. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.45%.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
COST has been the topic of several analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $490.00 to $450.00 in a report on Friday, December 9th. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $538.00 to $568.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Tigress Financial dropped their target price on Costco Wholesale from $678.00 to $635.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 21st. DA Davidson lifted their price target on Costco Wholesale from $470.00 to $478.00 in a report on Friday, January 6th. Finally, Loop Capital increased their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $545.00 to $575.00 in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Costco Wholesale presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $550.16.
Insider Buying and Selling
In other Costco Wholesale news, CFO Richard A. Galanti sold 2,068 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $483.32, for a total value of $999,505.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 25,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,252,162. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, CFO Richard A. Galanti sold 2,068 shares of Costco Wholesale stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $483.32, for a total transaction of $999,505.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 25,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,252,162. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Russell D. Miller sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $488.95, for a total transaction of $733,425.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 10,093 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,934,972.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 6,068 shares of company stock valued at $2,992,156 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.
About Costco Wholesale
Costco Wholesale Corp. engages in the operation of membership warehouses through wholly owned subsidiaries. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Canada, and Other International Operations. The company was founded by James D. Sinegal and Jeffrey H. Brotman in 1983 and is headquartered in Issaquah, WA.
