SNS Financial Group LLC Has $1.16 Million Position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

SNS Financial Group LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Get Rating) by 3.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 14,028 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 508 shares during the period. SNS Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $1,157,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VNQ. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Retirement Financial Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Goodwin Investment Advisory acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $41,000. SYM FINANCIAL Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, IFS Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $42,000.

Get Vanguard Real Estate ETF alerts:

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:VNQ opened at $82.89 on Monday. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a 52 week low of $74.66 and a 52 week high of $113.41. The company’s fifty day moving average is $85.99 and its 200-day moving average is $84.48. The company has a market capitalization of $33.46 billion, a PE ratio of 28.40 and a beta of 0.87.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Company Profile

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Real Estate ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Real Estate ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.