SNS Financial Group LLC Purchases 135 Shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

SNS Financial Group LLC grew its position in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Get Rating) by 3.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,479 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 135 shares during the quarter. SNS Financial Group LLC’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $631,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. MBL Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of International Business Machines during the 4th quarter worth approximately $210,000. AXA S.A. lifted its position in shares of International Business Machines by 34.0% during the 3rd quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 228,606 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $27,162,000 after buying an additional 57,973 shares during the period. Silvant Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of International Business Machines by 92.5% during the 4th quarter. Silvant Capital Management LLC now owns 12,575 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,772,000 after buying an additional 6,043 shares during the period. Summit Financial Strategies Inc. lifted its position in shares of International Business Machines by 9.1% during the 3rd quarter. Summit Financial Strategies Inc. now owns 1,850 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $220,000 after buying an additional 154 shares during the period. Finally, CCG Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of International Business Machines during the 4th quarter worth approximately $201,000. Institutional investors own 55.90% of the company’s stock.

NYSE IBM opened at $131.10 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $131.36 and a 200-day moving average of $135.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $118.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 74.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 0.85. International Business Machines Co. has a 52 week low of $115.54 and a 52 week high of $153.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.92.

International Business Machines ( NYSE:IBM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 25th. The technology company reported $3.60 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.61 by ($0.01). International Business Machines had a return on equity of 41.24% and a net margin of 2.71%. The company had revenue of $16.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.38 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.35 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that International Business Machines Co. will post 9.46 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 10th. Investors of record on Friday, February 10th were paid a dividend of $1.65 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 9th. This represents a $6.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.03%. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 375.00%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on IBM shares. StockNews.com started coverage on International Business Machines in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Moffett Nathanson raised International Business Machines from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $140.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on International Business Machines from $140.00 to $158.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 23rd. Citigroup raised their price target on International Business Machines from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on International Business Machines from $148.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $142.73.

International Business Machines Corp. is an information technology company, which engages in the provision of integrated solutions that leverage information technology and knowledge of business processes. It operates through the following segments: Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, Financing, and Other.

