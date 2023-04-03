SPDR FTSE International Government Inflation-Protected Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:WIP) Sees Large Volume Increase

SPDR FTSE International Government Inflation-Protected Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:WIP – Get Rating) saw strong trading volume on Monday . 159,963 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 117% from the previous session’s volume of 73,588 shares.The stock last traded at $43.18 and had previously closed at $43.22.

SPDR FTSE International Government Inflation-Protected Bond ETF Trading Down 0.4 %

The company has a fifty day moving average price of $42.16 and a 200-day moving average price of $41.43.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On SPDR FTSE International Government Inflation-Protected Bond ETF

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR FTSE International Government Inflation-Protected Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,892,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of SPDR FTSE International Government Inflation-Protected Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $823,000. Family Firm Inc. increased its position in shares of SPDR FTSE International Government Inflation-Protected Bond ETF by 11.9% during the 4th quarter. Family Firm Inc. now owns 107,081 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,412,000 after purchasing an additional 11,381 shares during the last quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC bought a new position in SPDR FTSE International Government Inflation-Protected Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $6,971,000. Finally, LBJ Family Wealth Advisors Ltd. grew its position in SPDR FTSE International Government Inflation-Protected Bond ETF by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. LBJ Family Wealth Advisors Ltd. now owns 221,489 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,125,000 after acquiring an additional 7,681 shares during the last quarter.

About SPDR FTSE International Government Inflation-Protected Bond ETF

The SPDR FTSE International Government Inflation-Protected Bond ETF (WIP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of inflation-linked government bonds from non-US developed nations as well as emerging market countries.

