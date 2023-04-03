SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM) Shares Acquired by Grimes & Company Inc.

Grimes & Company Inc. boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM – Get Rating) by 89.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 139,774 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 65,985 shares during the quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. owned approximately 0.07% of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF worth $4,607,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 1,555.1% during the 3rd quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 778,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 731,069 shares during the period. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC acquired a new position in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF during the third quarter valued at $28,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF during the third quarter valued at $28,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new position in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF during the third quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC acquired a new position in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $31,000.

Shares of SPEM traded up $0.11 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $34.24. 986,628 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,182,880. SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF has a 12-month low of $29.80 and a 12-month high of $40.07. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $34.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of $33.30. The company has a market cap of $6.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.59 and a beta of 0.69.

The SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (SPEM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Emerging Markets BMI index. The fund tracks an index of emerging markets companies weighted by market cap. SPEM was launched on Mar 19, 2007 and is managed by State Street.

