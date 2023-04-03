SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY) is Capstone Wealth Management Group LLC’s 2nd Largest Position

Capstone Wealth Management Group LLC cut its holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY – Get Rating) by 3.3% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 76,057 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,611 shares during the quarter. SPDR S&P Dividend ETF makes up 10.2% of Capstone Wealth Management Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Capstone Wealth Management Group LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF were worth $9,515,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SDY. Simon Quick Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 0.4% during the third quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 21,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,431,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC increased its stake in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 26.0% in the 4th quarter. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC now owns 436 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Bowman & Co S.C. raised its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. Bowman & Co S.C. now owns 2,212 shares of the company’s stock worth $247,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 8,025 shares of the company’s stock valued at $895,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AMG National Trust Bank increased its position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 0.9% in the third quarter. AMG National Trust Bank now owns 11,090 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,237,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter.

SPDR S&P Dividend ETF Stock Down 0.3 %

NYSEARCA SDY traded down $0.33 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $123.38. 155,975 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 522,856. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $125.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $124.11. SPDR S&P Dividend ETF has a 52 week low of $110.55 and a 52 week high of $133.22. The stock has a market cap of $25.16 billion, a PE ratio of 14.72 and a beta of 0.86.

SPDR S&P Dividend ETF Company Profile

The SPDR S&P Dividend ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P High Yield Dividend Aristocrats Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of the 60 highest dividend yielding S&P Composite 1500 Index constituents that have followed a managed-dividends policy of consistently increasing dividends every year for at least 25 consecutive years.

